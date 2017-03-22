FULLTIME POSITION: DIGITAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

POSITION: DIGITAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

DEPARTMENT: SALES

REPORTS TO: DIGITAL SALES MANAGERS

HOURS: 40 HOURS PER WEEK+

POSTING DATE: February 4, 2016 (POSITION IS OPEN UNTIL FILLED)

This is a full-time, non-union, exempt position.

JOB SUMMARY: The Digital Account Executive (DAE) sells comprehensive media solutions to achieve sales targets and maximize revenues.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

* Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts

* Maintain close communications at various stages in the sales cycle including account updates, weekly projections & forecasting of future advertising

* Research target markets and trends, and adjusts sales strategy accordingly

* Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements

* Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth

* Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; generate packages

* Monitor accounts receivables

* Research, analyze and monitor competitive media for new leads

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Knowledge of online/digital and interactive advertising tools in order to advise advertisers and peer advertising sales representatives on the effective use of online/digital and interactive advertisements

* Strong oral, problem solving, communications, writing, negotiation and presentation skills

* Well organized, professional, high energy and detail-oriented

* Confident, flexible, multi-tasker, and able to work independently

* Knowledge of Nielsen ratings is a plus

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in Business/Marketing or Communications. Sales related experience preferred.

Training/Equipment: Strong MS Office skills including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint required.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements Extensive travel and long work hours will be required. A valid driver’s license, state mandated automobile insurance and an acceptable driving record are also required. Travel up to 50%.

Qualified applicants can apply online at https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/search.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED ~ Background check and drug screen required. Qualified applicants can apply online at http://www.nexstar.com.

PLEASE INDICATE IN YOUR COVER LETTER WHERE YOU HEARD ABOUT THIS

JOB OPENING.

Young Broadcasting of San Francisco, Inc., is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate because of race, color, creed, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, physical or mental handicap, disability, sexual orientation, citizenship, veteran status, or age. Discriminatory employment is specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission. If you believe your Equal Employment Rights have been violated, you may contact the FCC in Washington, DC 20054, or other appropriate state or local agencies.

Young Broadcasting of San Francisco, Inc., is a drug-free Company and requires pre-employment drug testing and background investigations.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE – THANK YOU.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT JOB OPENINGS AT KRON 4, PLEASE REFER TO OUR WEBSITE, WWW.KRON4.COM.