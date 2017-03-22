Heavy rains cause flooding on Hwy 13 in Oakland

Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)–Intense showers caused flooding on southbound Highway 13 in Oakland.

The floodwaters caused a car to spin-out in the right lane.

The accident was minor, so there were no delays in traffic as a result of the spin-out.

