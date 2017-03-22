Heavy rains cause flooding on Hwy 13 in Oakland By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: March 22, 2017, 4:44 am Updated: March 22, 2017, 4:45 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) OAKLAND (KRON)–Intense showers caused flooding on southbound Highway 13 in Oakland. The floodwaters caused a car to spin-out in the right lane. The accident was minor, so there were no delays in traffic as a result of the spin-out. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement