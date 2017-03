CLOVIS (KRON)– A fight between two students at a Clovis high school led to one of the teens being stabbed.

The isolated fight was arranged by the two teens.

In the fight, a student with a white shirt appears to get the best of his opponent, who is seen wearing a black shirt.

In an instant, the student in the black slashed the victim with a knife or sharp object.

Police and the school district don’t believe the fight was gang-related.

The suspect was arrested.