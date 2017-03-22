In California, Democratic voter registration climbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic voter registration in California has climbed in the past two years while Republican registration has decreased.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced the new registration numbers Wednesday. The percentage of voters registered as Democrats increased to nearly 45 percent. Republican registration declined to just under 26 percent. Nearly one in four California voters are registered with no party preference.

Padilla’s report reflects registration data through Feb. 10. It reveals a record 19.4 million Californians are registered to vote. The percent of eligible Californians registered to vote increased more than five percentage points to nearly 78 percent.

Padilla said registration has continued to climb since the November election. Usually voter registration declines following an election.