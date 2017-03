DALY CITY (KRON) — A man is in custody after being suspected for two separate cases of indecent exposure.

Daly City police identified 19-year-old Juan Castaneda as the suspect.

In both cases, police say Castaneda approached females in an apartment building on Mission Street in Daly City.

Police say he then began touching himself.

Police are investigating if there are possibly more victims that have not come forward.