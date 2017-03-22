SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man grabbed a girl and tried to get her in his car in San Francisco’s Taraval District on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. when the girl was walking on the unit block of Forest Side, police said. A white man in his 20s got out of the car and tried to kidnap the girl, according to police.

The girl screamed and several witnesses helped her, police said.

The suspect fled southbound on Forest Side from Taraval.

Police and a parent are at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No other information has been made available by police.

