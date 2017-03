SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in San Francisco’s Mission District early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The stabbing occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 14th and Mission streets after a fight broke out between the male victim and suspect.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the leg and then fled the area. The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case as of this morning, according to police.