Victim's bloody coat after attack on BART train (KRON)

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 73-year-old woman on a BART train Wednesday morning in Oakland.

The woman was riding a San Francisco-bound train at around 4:30 a.m. when the attack happened, the victim told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly.

She was reading a magazine when a man kicked her in her head.

The woman says she didn’t see the man kick her, but she had seen him walk by agitated prior to the attack.

The victim got off the train at Fruitvale station to seek medical help. She was hospitalized at Highland Hospital where she got six stitches in her head.

Wilbert Winchester, 23, was arrested at the Coliseum station.

He was booked into jail on a count of assault with great bodily injury.

The woman has been released from the hospital. She says she still plans to ride BART and will be back at work tomorrow.

