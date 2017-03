NOVATO (KRON)–The California Highway Patrol confirmed an accident on Highway 101 in Novato on Wednesday involving a utility truck.

The utility truck was overturned and blocked the carpool lane.

Drivers can expect major delays.

Alert…US-101 SB North of Marinwood…there is an overturned utility truck blocking the carpool lane. Major delays out of Novato. Tow enrt. — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) March 22, 2017