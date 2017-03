HAYWARD (KRON) — If you live in Hayward, you might just be missing a pair or two of shoes–I kid you not.

Apparently, someone has been stealing used shoes and the bandit was caught by a doorbell.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Copy Cat used Shoe bandit? pic.twitter.com/BrxlMYVtPf — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 23, 2017

