MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN) — The third and final span of the condemned Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was demolished Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans officials said.

The northern span was demolished on Thursday and the center span was demolished on Saturday.

Concrete and steel rebar in the canyon will be moved to recycling centers over the next few days, Caltrans spokeswoman Susana Cruz said.

A single-span steel bridge will be built with public access within six months, weather permitting, according to Cruz.

Previous estimates of the new bridge’s construction time have ranged from nine to 12 months.

State Highway 1 remains closed at Ragged Point, but all businesses north of the bridge are open to the public.

The bridge was closed in February after a mudslide caused damage to both support pillars as well as the bridge deck.