San Francisco police arrest attempted kidnapper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl and tried to get her in his car in San Francisco’s Taraval District on Wednesday afternoon was arrested, according to police.

#SFPD has made an arrest in Wednesday’s kidnapping on Forest Side Avenue. More to follow later this morning. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 23, 2017

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near Herbert Hoover Middle School when the girl was walking on the unit block of Forest Side, police said. A white man in his 20s got out of the car and tried to kidnap the girl, according to police.

The girl screamed and several witnesses helped her, police said.

The suspect fled southbound on Forest Side from Taraval.

Police and a parent are at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

There is no further information on when the arrest was made.

Parents near this school in SF on edge after an attempted kidnapping just blocks from the school. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/i9mbjgC2Hi — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) March 23, 2017

