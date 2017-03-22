San Francisco police arrest attempted kidnapper

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl and tried to get her in his car in San Francisco’s Taraval District on Wednesday afternoon was arrested, according to police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near Herbert Hoover Middle School when the girl was walking on the unit block of Forest Side, police said. A white man in his 20s got out of the car and tried to kidnap the girl, according to police.

The girl screamed and several witnesses helped her, police said.

The suspect fled southbound on Forest Side from Taraval.

Police and a parent are at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

There is no further information on when the arrest was made.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s