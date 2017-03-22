San Francisco woman shot in leg

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A woman was shot in San Francisco’s Bayview District by a group of women early this morning, according to police.

The 19-year-old victim told police she was walking near Third Street and Le Conte Avenue around 3 a.m. when she was approached by four women.

One of the women fired at the victim, hitting her in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

No arrest has been made, and police said they have not been able to locate a crime scene or other evidence in the shooting.