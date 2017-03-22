NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KRON) — A teen girl almost got abducted while walking to school.

In the video, a man is seen grabbing the girl. She gets away and keeps walking.

He then chases her as she takes off running.

It happened at around 10 a.m. Monday morning as the girl walked to Francis Polytechnic Senior High School.

Witnesses say the man was trying to pull her into his car.

The video was all caught in front of one man’s home.

“To have this happen right in front of your house, especially pretty brazen in broad daylight, was pretty shocking,” homeowner Mike Oreb said. “It’s probably not his first attempt.”

Detectives searched the neighborhood for more clues.

The getaway car appears to be a newer model, silver BMW with tinted windows.