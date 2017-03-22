ALBANY (KRON) — A case of alleged cyberbullying is being investigated at Albany High School, and some students are accused of posting racially offensive pictures on social media.

“Deeply hurtful” photos were posted on Instagram of African-American girls.

The school district addressed the issue Wednesday, saying it is investigating this” intolerable and unacceptable behavior.” And it involves just a small number of students.

Students at the school alerted the principal about the posts on Monday.

KRON4 has obtained the pictures, but because they are so offensive, we will not be sharing them.

Albany police are also investigating.

Here is the statement from the school:

On Monday afternoon, AHS administrators became aware that a small number of students at Albany High School posted racially offensive and deeply hurtful material on a social media site. When AHS Principal, Jeff Anderson, learned this information, he and his team took immediate action and began a thorough investigation. The Albany Police Department was also contacted and began their own investigation. We take this intolerable and unacceptable behavior seriously, and Superintendent Williams is giving this her full attention. Messages were sent to the AHS parent community by Principal Anderson, and Superintendent Williams sent a message to all Albany families and AUSD staff. We have not completed our investigation and do not have additional details to share at this time. We do, however, want to commend the students who brought this to the attention of AHS administrators. Their action allowed staff to immediately address the situation, provide support to those involved, and maintain a calm campus environment. AHS counselors and the mental health team are available to provide support to our AHS students. Albany Unified is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of our students, and any racially offensive or other hurtful behavior will not be tolerated at AHS or in any of our Albany schools.