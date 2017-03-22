VIDEO: Gorilla known for ability to communicate through sign language needs help

By Published:

 

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Koko, the gorilla known for her ability to communicate through sign language, needs help.

Koko and her companion–Ndume–need a new roof for their play yard.

The two gorillas reside in the Santa Cruz area.

With the heavy rains from the recent storms, the roof to their play yard and sleeping quarters has sustained significant damage.

The gorilla foundation is trying to raise $35,000 for the roofing project.

The foundation says the did not anticipate the roof replacement in their annual budget and are now asking for the public’s help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the project.

Over $20,000 has already been donated.

