SAN JOSE (BCN) — The March Madness of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to San Jose on Thursday but only a limited amount of last-minute tickets are available.

The West Regional semifinal games start Thursday at the SAP Center when fourth-ranked West Virginia University plays top seed Gonzaga University at 4:30 p.m.

Then No. 11 Xavier University plays No. 2 University of Arizona at 7 p.m. The winners of those games play in the West Regional Championship game Saturday.

Tickets for the SAP games go on sale at noon Wednesday and are available at NCAA.com/MBBTickets. The games are expected to sell out quickly.

The teams will practice Wednesday afternoon: West Virginia at noon, Xavier at 1 p.m., Gonzaga at 2 p.m. and Arizona at 3 p.m.