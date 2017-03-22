Woman arrested in Fremont after allegedly striking store employee

FREMONT (BCN)–A woman was arrested Monday in Fremont after she allegedly stole from a business and then struck an employee, police said.

At 4:28 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a business located in the 2600 block of Mowry Avenue to investigate a report of battery.

At the scene, a store employee told officers that a woman was escorted out of the store for allegedly stealing.

Once the woman was outside, she turned toward the employee and struck her with an open hand.

The victim was hit on the shoulder near her neck, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene, but was located and detained a short distance away on Civic Center Drive.

The 52-year-old suspect was identified and arrested on suspicion of battery, police said. Her name is not yet being released.