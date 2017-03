SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART experienced delays on Thursday morning after equipment problems.

There were 10-minute delays after a track problem at the Walnut Creek station. The Pittsburg to SFO line was effected.

BART recovering: 10 min delay on PITT line in PITT and SFO dirs due to an earlier track prob in WCRK area. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 23, 2017

10 min delay between LAFY and PHIL in PITT and SFO dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 23, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js