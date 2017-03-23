Berkeley police arrest known drug dealer

BERKELEY (KRON)– Berkeley police arrested a 35-year-old drug dealer last Thursday after receiving a search warrant.

The arrest happened at a residence on the 3800 block of Market Street in Oakland.

Police witnessed 35-year-old Anthony Beamon of Berkeley, retrieving two backpacks from a waiting car that was parked in front of the Oakland residence, according to police.

Officers attempted to detain Beamon, but once he saw them he dropped the backpacks and ran away to avoid being captured.

While running away he discarded what police suspect to be methamphetamine.

The backpack he dropped contained his ankle monitor and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

The second backpack contained MacBook computers police believe were stolen.

Beamon was also in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, $4,000 cash, packaging materials, scales and three firearms.

Beamon was arrested for possession for sales of methamphetamine and heroin, both with weight enhancement clauses, enhancement for loaded firearm with meth and heroin, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, running a drug house, committing a felony while being out on bail, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and a misdemeanor court probation violation, according to officers.

Before he was arrested, Beamon was out on $770,00 bail from three prior cases.

