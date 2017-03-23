MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Fire crews were dispatched to the Marin Headlands area after a car fell into an embankment Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Crews responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. where they found a vehicle that had fell 200-feet into the embankment.

Two people were riding in the vehicle.

One person managed to escape and the other victim, a 70-year-old man, was still trapped inside when crews arrived.

A chopper was sent in to rescue the second person from the vehicle.

Fire crews are still determining how the vehicle fell.

