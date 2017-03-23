Crews in Los Gatos battling 2-alarm house fire

LOS GATOS (BCN)– Firefighters are currently battling a two-alarm fire at a single-family home in Los Gatos, according to Santa Clara County Fire Department officials.

The fire was first reported to fire officials at 5:49 a.m. and is located at a two-story home in the area of West Main Street and Bayview Court, fire officials said.

There are no reports of injuries, and an ambulance is on its way as a precaution, fire officials said.

Crews are currently on the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

