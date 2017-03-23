Deputies: Teacher and student had sex, drank alcohol, used drugs

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives say a Florida high school teacher has admitted she had sex with a student at least five times and also drank alcohol and used marijuana with the boy.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Valerie Michelle Valvo, 34, who is a teacher at Central High School in Brooksville.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after receiving a tip that a high school teacher was having sex with a student.

HCSO detectives responded to the school to interview the male student. During the interview, the student told detectives that he had sex with the teacher at her home in Spring Hill on at least three occasions.

Teacher Valerie Michelle Valvo agreed to be interviewed by detectives who say she admitted to having sexual relations with the student five to six times.

Valvo and the student told detectives the relationship was consensual.

They both also admitted to using both marijuana and alcohol while at Valvo’s residence.

Valerie Valvo was placed under arrest at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with-

Unlawful Sexual Activity w/a Minor (3 counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor (1 count)

Bond was set at $15,500.

Detectives remained in contact with the School Resource Officer at Central High School, as well as administrators from the Hernando County School Board, regarding the investigation.