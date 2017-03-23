EL DORADO COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities in El Dorado County say an increase in calls about missing children and adults with autism has led them to set up a registry to help the searches end happily.

Law enforcement officials have had dozens of calls over the past years just like the one Jennifer Rush placed when her daughter went missing.

Her 10-year-old has autism and was lost in the woods near her home.

Her mother says, with the help of an autism registry, set up in the county in 2005.

Her daughter was found safe just a short time later.