SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 56-year-old woman died Saturday after she drank tea from a San Francisco herbalist earlier this month, according to health officials.

San Francisco resident Yu-Ping Xie was one of two people hospitalized after drinking the tea she bought at Sun Wing Wo Trading Company at 1105 Grant Ave.

The tea leaves were coated in toxic called aconite.

Xie’s family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trading company, holding it responsible for the 56-year-old’s death.

A GoFundMe account was created on the victim’s behalf to raise funds for funeral expenses.

