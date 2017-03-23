WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The Federal Communications Commission has approved a new rule making it easier for phone companies to crack down on robocalls, according to CNN Money.

The rule will let phone companies block robocallers who use fake caller ID’s to hide their real area codes.

The FCC says scammers often use this to trick people into thinking the call is coming from the IRS.

Reports say more than 2 million robocalls are made in the US every month.

The FCC is hoping to reduce that number by allowing phone companies to step in.