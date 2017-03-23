4 people found dead in Sacramento, suspect detained in San Francisco

Detectives investigate a homicide in South Land Park (KTXL)

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A suspect has been detained in San Francisco Thursday after four people were found dead in a Sacramento home, according to police.

The victims were found inside a home in the city’s South Land Park neighborhood on 35th Avenue at around 7 a.m., police said.

Police say officers went to the home on 35th Avenue to do a welfare check, and found four bodies inside. Detectives did not reveal how the four victims were killed.

The suspect has been detained in San Francisco, police said.

Investigators are still on the scene.

No other information has been made available at this time.

