House GOP leaders delay vote on health care repeal bill

By Published: Updated:
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., left, and Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, leave Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, to meet with President Donald Trump as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" moves to a showdown vote. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Prospects for the Republicans’ showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump’s personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

A senior Republican official said the vote would be delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal discussions.

House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps.

Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s