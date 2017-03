SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The Bay Area is gearing up to brave yet another storm that is expected to hit early Friday morning.

KRON4’s weather team issued a weather alert with the anticipation of widespread rain and flooding.

Parts of the North Bay can expect rainfall amounts to be between one-inch to three-inches.

The wet weather may cause delays in traffic and public transportations.

Drivers should drive cautiously and use their headlights.