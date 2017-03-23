Israeli police arrest 19-year-old suspected of threatening Jewish community centers in US By Associated Press Published: March 23, 2017, 5:43 am Updated: March 23, 2017, 5:43 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police arrest 19-year-old Jewish Israeli suspected of making bomb threats against Jewish community centers in US. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement