London police: 75-year-old victim of Westminster Bridge attack has died

A police officer stands on Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament in background, in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
A police officer stands on Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament in background, in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

 

LONDON (AP) — London police say a 75-year-old man injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge has died of his wounds.

In a statement late Thursday, police said life support was withdrawn from the man and his family has been notified.

The announcement brings to four the number of victims killed in the attack Wednesday in central London. The man identified as the driver of the car that rampaged across the bridge into pedestrians was also killed by police after he jumped out and stabbed a police officer to death.

