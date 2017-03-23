SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested last Friday on hate crime charges for allegedly threatening a woman wearing a tradional Muslim veil in San Francisco.

Police responded to a report of a man threatening a victim in the area of 4th and Howard Streets. at around 7:22 p.m., according to police.

When police arrived, the victim told officers that she was playing with her toddler son in the park when a man apprached her and began making ant-Muslim remarks.

The victim told police the man was threatening to shoot her.

The woman and her son fled the area to get away from the suspect.

A short time later, two on-duty sergeants detained a man who matched the suspect description several blocks away from the site of the incident.

Joshua Ruano, a 27-year-old, San Francisco resident was identified as the man who threatened the victim and was arrested.

Ruano was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of criminal threats with a hate crime enhancement and other unrelated charges.

Although there has been an arrest made, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.