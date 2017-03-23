March Madness heads to the Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON)– The March Madness games kicked off in San Jose on Thursday.

The West regional semifinal games start at 4:30 p.m. with West Virginia University and top seed Gonzaga University squaring off.

The games are taking place at the SAP center.

Attendees can enter the arena as early as 3:00 p.m.

Rounding off the night will be Xavier University, ranked 11 versus number two team, the University of Arizona at 7:00 p.m.

The winners of these games will face off in the West regional championship game on Saturday.

