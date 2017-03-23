People Behaving Badly: Mountain View park anywhere button

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — One of the biggest complaints on the road Thursday are people throwing on their hazards and blocking traffic.

Sometimes, they are oblivious to everything going on around them and cause traffic to back up.

In one South Bay city, it is an ongoing problem despite a recent crackdown.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

He reports from Mountain View.

