UPDATE: The shelter in place has been lifted. No other information was provided from police at this time.

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Police have issued a shelter in place Thursday in Martinez.

The police activity is happening in the area of Blum Road and Hillside Lane, according to a reverse 9-1-1 call from police.

Police are telling residents to take shelter and close their doors and windows.

Further details on the police activity are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates