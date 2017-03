SAN JOSE (BCN)–Fire crews and PG&E crews have responded this morning to an underground vault fire in San Jose, a fire dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Brushglen Way.

An outage has left more than 3,300 PG&E customers without power in the area, according to the utility’s outage map on its website.