CAMPBELL (KRON) — A volunteer coach for Westmont High School in San Jose is accused of having an on-going sexual relationship with a student, according to police.

Campbell Police received information last Friday of an alleged inappropriate relationship between Nathaniel Makeeff, 20, and a student.

Police gathered evidence and arrested Makeeff on Tuesday at his home in Campbell.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of oral copulation of a minor and digital penetration of a minor.

The Campbell Police Department has been working closely with Westmont High School and the Campbell Union High School District.

At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated situation involving the one student.

However, anyone who has any information about Mr. Makeeff is asked to call the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile application (Campbell Police Department), downloadable from the App Store or Google Play.