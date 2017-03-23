The World According to Gary: “Welcome Home Barry”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Barry Bonds rejoining the San Francisco Giants, Team USA winning its first World Classic game, and mysterious potatoes.

Baseball great, Barry Bonds is coming home. Bonds will serve as the right-hand man to San Francisco Giants’ CEO, Larry Baer. Following in the footsteps of his father, Bonds is the new special advisor and hitting coach to the team.

Team USA did a victory dance around its bald eagle statue. The team won its first World Classic Baseball title.

Potatoe trophies are being shipped around to athletes with their faces plastered on them. The players don’t know who’s sending the potatoes, but they’re receiving them in the mail. So far, 150 athletes have received a potato trophy.