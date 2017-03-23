Today is National Puppy Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — March 23 is National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day is actually considered an international holiday.

The day was made to bring awareness to the need for homes for orphaned pups. It also helps educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country.

It was founded in 2006 by a celebrity pet expert who also founded National Cat Day.

What better way to celebrate than to give a puppy a new home and loving family?

Not interested in taking in a puppy? Senior and adult dogs need homes too!

There are plenty of dogs in the Bay Area that need forever homes.

Check our your local shelter for adoptable dogs:

East Bay SPCA

San Francisco SPCA

South Bay & Peninsula area shelters