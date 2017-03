SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A transformer fire has prompted a shelter-in-place on 15th and Geary in San Francisco on Thursday night, police said.

A street pole is somehow involved in this fire, and there is smoke in the area.

PG&E is also rushing to the scene.

The area is closed, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

