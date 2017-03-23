Union City police arrest woman in Wal-Mart assault

UNION CITY (KRON) — Union City police have arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of a Wal-Mart assault on Sunday night.

Police said Jessica Malicoat, of Hayward, was the woman caught on surveillance camera ramming her car into people at the store parking lot.

Tips led to the arrest, police said.

Jessica Malicoat

Police took Malicoat into custody at her home.

She was transported to Santa Rita Jail where she awaits arraignment.

Malicoat will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

“The Union City Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to the members of the community who reached out to our agency and aided in the identification and apprehension of the suspect,” police said.

