Utah man killed in London attack, wife injured

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN)–The third victim in the Westminster Bridge attack has been named as Kurt Cochran, an American tourist who was on vacation in London with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Cochran and his wife Melissa — who suffered serious injuries — were on the final day of a European trip. They had been due to fly home to Utah on Thursday, according to a statement released by the LDS Church.

“Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother- and son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London,” Clint Payne, Cochran’s brother-in-law said in the statement.

“Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa.”

“We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family,” he added. “Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries.”

Melissa Cochran suffered a broken leg, broken rib, and a cut to her head, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a social media post from Payne, her brother.

“Our hearts ache for her and their children in losing their loving companion and father,” he added.