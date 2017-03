FRESNO (KRON) — A California woman has beaten cancer twice but passed away just one day after giving birth to twins.

The mother was from Fresno.

She was undergoing cancer treatment through her pregnancy here in the Bay Area.

She gave birth at Stanford Medical Center.

Nico and Camilla are the names of the little miracles.

Watch the above video to see the full report.

Here are the GoFundMe pages.

GoFundMe: Memorial Service

GoFundMe: Donations

GoFundMe: Family Expenses

CNN Newsource contributed to this report