SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl and trying to kidnap her in the city’s West Portal neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Lee Mason Eigl, who was arrested around 1 a.m. after investigators spotted the vehicle allegedly involved in the attack outside his home, according to Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin.

Eigl was identified as a suspect with the help of two witnesses who helped pull the 13-year-old girl away from the suspect and provided a description and partial license plate, Chaplin said.

Chaplin Thursday praised the two for their quick action, noting that while bystanders may not always be able to directly intervene, “the best help you can be is to be a good witness.”

The attempted kidnapping occurred at about 5 p.m. when a girl was walking in the first block of Forest Side Avenue and a man got out of a vehicle, grabbed her, and tried to get her in his vehicle, according to police.

The girl screamed and several people came to help her. The man drove off in his vehicle, which went south on Forest Side Avenue, according to police.

Eigl was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault with intent to take a person under 18. He remains in custody with bail set at $400,000.

Police are investigating whether any similar incidents may have occurred in the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report.