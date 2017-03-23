Woman robbed of gold chain in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are searching for a man who stole a gold chain necklace from a woman Tuesday night in Fremont.

Two women were walking together in the 45300 block of Parkmeadow Drive at around 8:23 p.m. when the robbery happened.

A man came out from behind bushes and asked them a question. As they attempted to walk away, the suspect allegedly approached them from behind and said he had a gun.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed at one victim’s neck and wrists in an attempt to remove her jewelry.

The victim removed the gold chain necklace herself and gave it to the suspect so he would not hurt them.

The man then fled the scene with the necklace, police said.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries to her fingers.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with closely cropped hair and no facial hair who was wearing a camouflage jacket. He was seen running south on Parkmeadow Drive, police said.

A silver sedan with tinted windows and shiny wheels that was last seen traveling toward Grimmer Boulevard may be involved in the robbery, police said.

This is not the first gold chain robbery in Fremont. Last year, police warned residents after there was a spike in snatch-and-grab thieves targeting people wearing gold chains.