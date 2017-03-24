13 arrested during 2-day human trafficking/prostitution operation

OHIO (WCMH) — Chillicothe police, along with several other law agencies arrested 13 people during a two-day operation in Ohio.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the human trafficking/prostitution investigation was conducted over a two day period starting March 22.

“The Chillicothe Police Department is well aware of the dangers associated with human trafficking and the connection between this and the drug trade in our community. This operation provided intelligence information as well as removing those soliciting sex from our streets,” released in a statement.

The ages of those arrested ranged from as young as 31 to as old as 81. All face charges of loitering to engage in solicitation and soliciting.

Police released the following information on those arrested and their charges: Carl Hayth, 64 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Angela Seward, 42 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting, Possession of criminal tools, Possession of drug abuse instruments

Dustin Everhart, 31 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Joseph Coon, 42 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Joshua Wiseman, 41 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Kanwaljeet Lall, 42 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Leo Madden, 80 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Oscar Conley, 48 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Robert Bost, 81 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Rose Darling, 39 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Ryan Fair, 33 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Thomas Strausbaugh, 74 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting

Timothy Theobald, 51 — Loitering to engage in solicitation, Soliciting The Chillicothe Police Department teamed up with the Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the operation.