7 hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a car accident sent her and six others to the hospital Wednesday night in San Francisco, according to police.

The collision happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Geneva Ave., which is on the edge of San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood.

The driver allegedly hit another car with six people inside, as it was backing out of a driveway.

The suspect and all six victims were taken to a hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

No further details are available at this time.

