Antioch shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Friday police are investigating after a shooting in Antioch killed one person and injured another Thursday night, according to police.

Police first responded to the 2700 block of Contra Loma Blvd. around 9:20 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The second victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital where authorities say he is in stable condition.

Police say both victims are from Antioch.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6988.