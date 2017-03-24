AVOID AREA: Victim shot in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim was shot in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Turk and Franklin streets, police said.

One victim was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately disclose that person’s condition.

Streets are shut down in the area while police investigate.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

