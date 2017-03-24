Berkeley Police ask for help identifying alleged prowler

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen prowling in Berkeley multiple times.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, he was caught on video trying to open car doors and hiding as other cars drove by, according to police.

Police say he then entered the backyard of a home on the 500 block of Spruce St. “without a legal reason.”

There were no indications that he burglarized that residence. However, the same man was caught on video on other occasions in the area of Northampton and Spruce streets. Police say he is also considered a person of interest by Property Crimes Detectives following thefts in the area.

Based on the surveillance video, police describe him as 40-50-years-old, 5’8″ to 5’10”, 160 lbs to 190 lbs, with a thin goatee.

Each time he was caught on camera, police say he was wearing a dark jacket with a collar and a zippered front, blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball cap with either a purple or blue bill. The hat does not appear to have a noticeable logo of any kind.

The suspect walks with a distinctive limp and may have some deformity to his left hand, according to police.

If you recognize this person, police ask that you please call the Berkeley Police Property Crimes Detail at (510) 981-5737.